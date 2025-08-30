Malaysian men’s doubles pairs exit world championships in Paris quarter-finals

MALAYSIA’S men’s doubles challenge at the 2025 Badminton World Championships concluded in the quarter-finals after both national pairs suffered defeats in Paris.

World number two pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the former world champions, fell to India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty with scores of 12-21 and 19-21 in a 43-minute encounter at Adidas Arena.

Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun delivered a spirited performance before ultimately losing to South Korea’s world number one pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in a gruelling 69-minute match that ended 21-23, 23-21, 15-21.

These results mean Malaysia will have no representatives in the men’s doubles semi-finals of this year’s championship.

Malaysia still maintains medal hopes through women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah along with mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who will both compete in their semi-final matches today. – Bernama