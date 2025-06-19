Malaysian women dominate Asian individual squash c’ships, three advance to semis

THE Malaysian women’s squad continued its dominance in the 23rd Asian Individual Championships, with three national players advancing to the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow at the Sarawak Squash Centre, Petra Jaya.

Rachel Arnold secured her spot after defeating Hong Kong’s Tong Tsz Wing 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 in today’s quarter-final match while Aifa Azman secured a stylish win by overcoming the challenge from Hong Kong-China’s Lee Ka Yi 11-5, 11-7, 11-4.

With these results, Rachel and Aifa will compete against each other in tomorrow’s semi-final for a spot in the championship final.

Another national representative, Yee Xin Ying, also reached the semi-final after defeating fellow Malaysian Aira Azman 11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8 in a four-set encounter.

Xin Ying will face Ho Tze Lok from Hong Kong-China, who earlier eliminated Aina Amani in a tough five-set match, winning 11-4, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5.

Meanwhile, both Malaysian male representatives were stranded in the quarter-finals, with Joachim Chuah losing to India’s Velavan Senthilkumar 7-11, 6-11, 6-11 while Ameeshenraj Chandaran failed to match the prowess of Qatar’s top seed, Abdulla Al Tamimi, who won 11-7, 11-9, 11-3.