Malek Noor calls for doping test during training

NATIONAL bodybuilding legend, Datuk Abdul Malek Mohamed Noor urged that doping tests on athletes are not only conducted on competition days.

On the other hand, the former Mr Universe suggested that the test should also be carried out during training sessions to ensure that doping problems, especially involving bodybuilding athletes, can be prevented early.

“If you want to catch them (athletes using banned substances) do a test during their training or off season.

“Because most athletes use (prohibited substances) during the off season,“ he said when met by reporters recently.

Previously the Malaysian Anti-Doping Agency (ADAMAS) confirmed a bodybuilder participating in the 53rd National Bodybuilding Championship @ Mr. Malaysia 2024 in Johor Bahru last month, was tested positive for doping.

ADAMAS said the analysis results showed the presence of prohibited substances in the athlete’s sample including stanozolol metabolites such as stanozolol-1´N-glucuronide and 16beta-hydroxystanozolol.

In the meantime, Abdul Malek expressed his disappointment with the athlete involved in the use of prohibited substances during the tournament.

According to him, although the use of prohibited substances such as strong steroids associated with bodybuilding allows one to achieve the dream of getting the desired body quickly, Malek said the risk is quite large.

“They take (prohibited substances) because they want to grow (muscle) quickly. But sometimes they don’t know that the substance actually has bad effects on the heart, kidneys and so on,“ he said.