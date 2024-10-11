Man City beaten again at Brighton as Liverpool move five points clear

LONDON:Manchester City slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat after blowing the lead to lose 2-1 at Brighton, allowing Liverpool to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

City had not suffered defeat in the league for nearly a year prior to losing at Bournemouth last weekend.

But after also exiting the League Cup to Tottenham and being on the end of a 4-1 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola has lost four straight matches for the first time in his illustrious managerial career.

The English champions looked set to bounce back from their chastening night in Lisbon on Tuesday when Erling Haaland prodded in his 15th goal of the season at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved by Bart Verbruggen.

City, though, were opened up at will in the second half and were finally punished by a pair of Brighton substitutes.

Joao Pedro fired in the equaliser after City failed to clear in a goalmouth scramble.

Matt O’Riley has had to wait for his Premier League debut after suffering a serious ankle injury days after sealing a move from Celtic.

The Danish international marked his bow in style when he slotted in from Pedro’s pass seven minutes from time.

“We are not able to do 90 minutes right now. Four defeats in a row. We have to change things quick,“ Guardiola said.

“Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserves it.”

Liverpool kicked off at Anfield just 30 minutes later and quickly capitalised on City’s latest slip.

In a superb counter-attack in the 20th minute, Mohamed Salah was sent racing clear by Virgil van Dijk.

When Salah tumbled to the turf under pressure, Darwin Nunez seized on the loose ball and fired high into the net from an acute angle for his third goal this season.

Wolves get off the mark

Salah’s composed finish in the 84th minute after another rapid Liverpool raid sealed their ninth win in 11 league games and 15th victory in 17 matches in all competitions.

Chasing a first English title since 2020, Liverpool, who finished a distant third to City last season, have been revitalised following Arne Slot’s arrival from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager in the close season.

“In general we had control over the game and scored from two counter-attacks which is maybe not what we would expect,“ Slot said.

“It will be a tough season in general. We have a margin but it is small. Many challenges to come for us.”

Villa have slumped to eighth place after losing their last four games in all competitions.

Wolves ended a wait since April for a Premier League win by beating fellow strugglers Southampton 2-0 to move off the foot of the table.

Gary O’Neil was under huge pressure to deliver after a 13-game winless run in the top flight and got the perfect start when Pablo Sarabia swept home Matheus Cunha’s pass for Wolves’ fastest ever Premier League goal.

Cunha smashed home a stunning second goal himself early in the second period to give Wolves a vital three points, which sees Southampton replace them at the bottom of the table.

Fulham moved into seventh by inflicting more misery on Crystal Palace with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Emile Smith Rowe put Fulham ahead and Palace’s Daichi Kamada saw red for a wild lunge on Kenny Tete before Harry Wilson wrapped up the points.

Yoane Wissa scored a brace as Brentford twice came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Twice the in-form Cherries led through Evanilson and Justin Kluivert.

But the Bees have taken 16 points from a possible 18 at home this season.

Brentford quickly levelled on both occasions through Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Wissa then completed the comeback with his seventh goal in eight league appearances this season.

West Ham and Everton did little to quell the discontent among both fanbases in a 0-0 draw.