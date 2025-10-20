EU begins exploratory contacts with Taliban on Afghan migrant returns

BRUSSELS: The European Union has initiated exploratory contacts with Afghanistan’s Taliban government regarding the return of failed asylum seekers.

EU spokesman Markus Lammert confirmed the technical-level discussions with Kabul’s de facto authorities during a Brussels press conference.

This development follows pressure from 20 EU member states urging Brussels to engage with Afghanistan to facilitate both voluntary and forced returns.

Belgium initiated the letter calling for action, signed by countries including Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

Belgian migration minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt stated that Europe cannot return irregular Afghan nationals even after convictions.

“This undermines public trust in asylum policy and affects our collective security,“ she said.

Sweden’s migration minister Johan Forssell suggested EU members could pool resources for joint repatriation flights to Afghanistan.

Fewer than 20% of people ordered to leave the EU are currently returned to their countries of origin, according to EU data.

The Taliban have been largely isolated internationally since imposing strict Islamic law after returning to power in 2021.

The EU maintains its engagement “does not bestow any legitimacy” to the Taliban government, which faces criticism for repressive measures.

Afghan women face severe restrictions including bans on many professions, education beyond age 12, and travel without male chaperones. – AFP