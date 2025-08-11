Man dies during cycling event along EKVE

KUALA LUMPUR: A man died after suffering breathing difficulties while participating in a 50-kilometre cycling event along the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the man, 27, fell on the road at Kilometre 13 and lost consciousness due to breathing difficulties.

“First aid was provided at the scene before the victim was taken to Ampang Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“An autopsy was performed this morning and the case is classified as a sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information about the incident are urged to assist with investigations by contacting investigating officer, Sgt Maj Mohd Nasyran Ab Wahab at 03-90212222 or the nearest police station, he added.

He advised those participating in sports activities to ensure they had good fitness and health levels before joining to reduce the risk of injuries or other held problems- BERNAMA