MANCHESTER UNITED on Friday raised its estimate for annual core profit to between £180 million ($244 million) and £190 million after a run to the final of the Europa League boosted club coffers.

The adjusted EBITDA figures (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), which exclude items such as profits on player sales and finance costs, are up from an earlier projection of between £145 million and £160 million.

Ruben Amorim's side reached the Europa League final, where they lost 1-0 to Tottenham.

But United endured their worst top-flight campaign in more than 50 years, finishing an embarrassing 15th in the table.

Nevertheless, driven by the Europa League run, United's total revenue increased 17.4 percent to £160.5 million in the quarter to March 31 from a year previously.

Matchday revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was £44.5 million, an increase of more than 50 percent, due to more home games.

Total operating costs were down 20.4 percent, sparked by a reduction in the wage bill due to United's involvement in the Europa League instead of the Champions League, plus the January loan exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

A redundancy programme affecting non-playing staff, which began last year under minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, also helped cut costs.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said in a statement that there was a “clear expectation of improvement” next season.

“We were proud to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League but ultimately we were disappointed to finish as runner-up in Bilbao,“ he said.

“We had a difficult season in the Premier League, which we all know fell below our standards and we have a clear expectation of improvement next season.”

Amorim has started what is expected to be a significant squad rebuild at Old Trafford that will likely involve several high-profile arrivals and the exits of some key players.

United have acted quickly during this month's transfer window. They agreed the £62.5 million signing of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and are reported to have a firm interest in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.