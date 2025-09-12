Man Utd women’s team boots vanish before Champions League qualifier

MANCHESTER UNITED’S women’s team faced unexpected disruption ahead of their Champions League qualifier against SK Brann when several players’ boots disappeared during travel.

The missing equipment bag vanished somewhere along the journey to Bergen for Thursday’s first leg of the final qualifying round.

The Women’s Super League club confirmed they remain unaware of the boots’ whereabouts but are investigating the disappearance.

A Manchester United spokesperson assured that replacement boots of appropriate makes and sizes had been secured for all affected players.

The spokesperson confirmed the team would participate normally in the match despite the pre-game scramble.

The game at Brann Stadium has sold over 15,700 tickets, making it Norway’s most attended women’s football match. – Reuters