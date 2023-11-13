Manchester City draw with Chelsea in 8-goal thriller

ISTANBUL: Manchester City on Sunday drew 4-4 with Chelsea on matchday 12 of the English Premier League.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the 25th and 47th minutes, while Manuel Akanji and Rodri produced one goal each in the 45th and 86th minutes respectively for the Sky Blues at Stamford Bridge, reported Anadolu Agency.

Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson netted in the 29th, 37th, and 67th minutes for Chelsea.

Another goal came from Cole Palmer as he scored a stoppage-time penalty.

Collecting 28 points, Manchester City remained at the top of the standings, despite the draw to the London club.

Chelsea are in the 10th position with 16 points in 12 matches.-Bernama