Manchester United academy forward denies Malaysian family ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Manchester United academy striker Ethan Wheatley has refuted claims suggesting any familial connections to Malaysia.

The 18-year-old Stockport-born said reports linking him to Malaysia and even Indonesia were untrue.

“I don’t have Malaysian blood. The reports are wrong, I’m not Malaysian or Indonesian,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Wheatley’s name sparked discussions among local football enthusiasts after a talent scouting site claimed he had blood ties to Malaysia through his grandmother who was from Selangor.

Wheatley signed his first professional contract with United in January following his impressive form and caught the attention of team manager Erik ten Hag after he was called to train with the main squad in February.

He is now a mainstay of United’s Under-18 squad and has reportedly made several appearances with The Red Devils’ Under-21 squad.