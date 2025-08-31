Manchester United players back manager Amorim after poor start says De Ligt

MANCHESTER United defender Matthijs de Ligt has declared that the club’s players fully support under-pressure manager Ruben Amorim and accept responsibility for their poor start to the season.

United secured their first Premier League victory with a dramatic 3-2 win against Burnley on Saturday thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty at Old Trafford.

This narrow victory followed their shocking League Cup elimination against fourth-tier Grimsby in midweek.

Amorim had openly admitted after the cup defeat that he sometimes considers quitting and often dislikes his players.

De Ligt firmly backed his manager when questioned about the Portuguese coach’s future at the club.

He stated that players must take responsibility for results rather than blaming the manager for their performances.

The Dutch defender revealed that players had looked each other in the eye after the Grimsby defeat and acknowledged their performances were unacceptable.

De Ligt emphasised that the squad continues to stand behind Amorim despite ongoing speculation about his position.

He described Saturday’s victory as an important step toward recovering from their embarrassing cup exit.

United displayed familiar defensive vulnerabilities against Burnley, conceding two equalisers before Fernandes secured the win.

Amorim now faces crucial fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea after the international break. – AFP