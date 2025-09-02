Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund joins Napoli on season-long loan deal

NAPOLI have acquired Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United through a season-long loan arrangement.

The Serie A champions confirmed the transfer on Monday to address their striking shortage after Romelu Lukaku sustained a thigh injury.

Lukaku’s absence left Lorenzo Lucca, on loan from Udinese, as the only available forward in manager Antonio Conte’s squad.

Media reports indicate the loan includes a conditional obligation for a permanent transfer worth 44 million euros should Napoli secure Champions League qualification.

The 22 year old originally joined United from Atalanta in 2023 for approximately 70 million pounds but failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford.

Hojlund managed just 14 goals from 62 Premier League appearances during his time with the English club.

United have invested nearly 200 million pounds in summer transfers to reinforce their attacking options with new signings Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Danish international was excluded from United’s matchday squad for their previous four fixtures before this transfer.

Hojlund will seek to replicate the success of former United teammate Scott McTominay who excelled at Napoli last season.

McTominay immediately impressed at the Italian club and concluded his debut campaign as Serie A’s Most Valuable Player. – Reuters