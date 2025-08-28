Manuele Tarozzi to lead Bardiani’s green jersey bid at LTdL 2025

ITALIAN cyclist Manuele Tarozzi will once again lead VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane’s campaign at the Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 from September 28 to October 5.

The 27-year-old all-rounder made a strong impression during last year’s edition by winning Stage Six despite not being a specialist sprinter.

Stage Five from Temerloh to Fraser’s Hill particularly suits his climbing abilities, positioning him as a serious contender for the overall green jersey.

Tarozzi brings valuable Grand Tour experience from the Giro d’Italia and has demonstrated excellent form throughout the current season.

He claimed the King of the Mountains title at Tirreno Adriatico earlier this year and achieved fourth place in the Giro’s mountain classification during May.

Teammates Luca Covili and Alex Tolio will provide crucial support for Tarozzi’s green jersey ambitions under coach Mirko Rossato’s guidance.

LTdL 2025 chief operating officer Emir Abdul Jalal noted that Bardiani ranks among the race’s most consistent participants with a rich history in the event.

“Formed in 1982, the team has previously competed under the names Scrigno-Gaerne, Ceramica Panaria, Colnago CSF and Green Project-Bardiani, but many still remember their dominance in LTdL 2005 when they won seven out of 10 stages,“ he said.

Emir added that Bardiani’s three sprint-capable riders could potentially replicate past successes with multiple stage victories during this year’s competition.

The 2025 edition will traverse twelve Peninsular Malaysian states across 1,243.5 kilometres with twenty-two participating teams.

The race features three WorldTeams, eight ProTeams, ten Continental teams and the Malaysian national team competing over eight challenging stages.

The route begins in Langkawi (96.5 km) and continues through Padang Besar-Kepala Batas (170.1 km), Gerik-Pasir Puteh (198.2 km), Kuala Terengganu-Kemaman (140.8 km), Temerloh-Fraser’s Hill (133.7 km), Shah Alam-Port Dickson (123.4 km), Melaka-Medini (214.6 km) and concludes with Tangkak-Kuala Lumpur (180.5 km). – Bernama