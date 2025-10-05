Marc Marquez suffers collarbone injury in Indonesia GP crash

DUCATI rider Marc Marquez has suffered a collarbone injury following a collision with Marco Bezzecchi during Sunday’s Indonesia Grand Prix.

The incident occurred on the race’s opening lap when Bezzecchi made contact with the rear of Marquez’s Ducati motorcycle.

Both riders were sent hurtling into the gravel trap at high speed after the contact.

Marquez appeared to be in significant discomfort after tumbling head over heels during the crash.

The Spanish rider remained hunched over beside the track for several minutes following the incident.

He eventually staggered to his feet while clutching his shoulder area.

Marquez was later seen wearing a sling to support his injured arm.

Ducati team members confirmed evidence of a fracture following initial medical scans.

The team issued an official statement regarding Marquez’s condition through social media channels.

“As a result of today’s crash at Indonesian GP, Marc Marquez has suffered an injury to his right collarbone,“ Ducati confirmed.

The six-time MotoGP world champion will travel to Madrid for further medical evaluation.

Doctors in Spain will determine the appropriate treatment plan for his injury.

This latest injury affects the same shoulder Marquez fractured in the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

That previous injury required multiple surgeries and an extended recovery period.

Marquez had just secured his seventh MotoGP championship at last week’s Japanese Grand Prix. – Reuters