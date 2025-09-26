Marc Marquez third-fastest in Japan MotoGP practice as title nears

MARC MARQUEZ recorded the third-fastest time in the opening practice session for the Japan MotoGP on Friday as he closes in on a seventh world title.

The Spanish Ducati rider posted a best lap of 1 minute 44.95 seconds in unusually warm conditions at the Motegi circuit.

His time was 0.102 seconds slower than pacesetter Francesco Bagnaia, with reigning world champion Jorge Martin splitting the pair in second place.

Marquez can secure his first championship since 2019 this weekend if he finishes with at least three more points than his brother and closest rival Alex Marquez.

Alex Marquez ended the session in 15th position, 0.643 seconds adrift of Bagnaia’s benchmark time.

The championship leader holds a commanding points advantage and has five remaining race weekends to clinch the title if not successful in Japan.

Marquez’s current tally of 512 championship points already stands as a single-season MotoGP record.

Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi endured a disastrous practice, suffering two separate crashes during the session.

The Italian first fell approximately ten minutes into the session before taking another tumble half an hour later.

Bezzecchi is aiming to displace Bagnaia for third place in the overall standings following a series of strong recent performances.

Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez also crashed within the first ten minutes of the session.

Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, and Enea Bastianini all fell from their machines in the final minutes of practice. – AFP