Marcus Thuram double leads Inter Milan to 2-0 Champions League win at Ajax

MARCUS Thuram’s brace secured Inter Milan a commanding 2-0 victory against Ajax in their Champions League group stage opener.

The French striker proved decisive with two powerful headers from corners that the Ajax defence could not handle.

Inter’s Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij praised Thuram’s all-round ability and strength in holding up the ball.

The match began cautiously at a rain-soaked Johan Cruyff Arena with few clear chances in the opening half-hour.

Both teams lacked cutting edge in attack with Ajax missing injured striker Steven Berghuis and Inter starting without Lautaro Martinez.

Thuram appeared to win a penalty when brought down by Youri Baas but VAR overturned the decision for a prior foul.

Ajax’s Mika Godts missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring five minutes before halftime.

The Belgian winger failed to convert a clear chance created by Oliver Edvardsen’s through ball.

Thuram broke the deadlock just before halftime with a near-post header from a corner.

The striker doubled Inter’s lead immediately after the restart with another headed goal from a set-piece.

Inter controlled possession after securing their second goal and comfortably saw out the match.

The victory marked a happy return to Amsterdam for Inter coach Cristian Chivu who previously played for Ajax.

Chivu praised his team’s mature performance and expressed happiness with their restored confidence.

Inter will next host Slavia Prague while Ajax travel to face Marseille in their following Champions League fixtures. – AFP