Max Verstappen explains simple decision to stay at Red Bull for 2026

FOUR-TIME world champion Max Verstappen described his decision to remain with Red Bull Racing as “very, very simple” despite widespread speculation about a potential move to Mercedes.

The Dutch driver confirmed he never felt stressed about contract rumours and maintained his focus solely on performance throughout the negotiation period.

“I only say what I want to say,“ Verstappen told ESPN in a report published Friday.

He explained his naturally relaxed approach to career decisions, stating “I don’t stress out or go to bed massively overthinking stuff.”

Verstappen acknowledged his good relationship with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff but clarified their summer yacht meeting in Sardinia was purely social.

“There’s no secret,“ he said about their vacation encounter, adding “it’s not even that you speak about Formula 1 business, it’s just life.”

The 27-year-old currently sits third in the championship standings with 187 points, trailing McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri (284) and Lando Norris (275).

His contract contains a performance-based exit clause that would have allowed departure if he ranked fourth or lower after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has recorded two wins and five podium finishes this season while maintaining his remarkable career totals of 65 victories and 117 podiums.

He now prepares for his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix, continuing his successful partnership with Red Bull through the 2028 season. – ESPN