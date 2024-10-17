$!Maybank Championship 2024: ASEAN festival of culture, community and impact

Set against the lush backdrop of suburban Kuala Lumpur, the Maybank Championship will bring together an exceptional lineup of athletes. The star-studded field is led by defending champion Celine Boutier and 2023 runner-up Jeeno Thitikul, along with other leading lights of the ladies’ game such as Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue, and Jin Young Ko. Malaysian professionals Ashley Lau, Liyana Durisic and Durriyah Damian, along with promising amateur Mirabel Ting, will bring local pride to the forefront, showcasing the spirit of limitless potential and inspiring fans on home soil.

THE Maybank Championship 2024 is set to unfold from 24 to 27 October at the iconic West Course of Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC), and there is already a huge buzz in golfing circles and beyond for the highly-anticipated Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) showpiece. As fans gear up for an exhilarating fusion of top-tier golf and ASEAN’s rich cultural tapestry, this year’s tournament promises not just a breathtaking display of athletic prowess, but a celebration of unity, empowerment, and progress as well.

More than just a golf tournament, the Maybank Championship invites spectators to explore a world of experiences beyond the fairways. The Maybank Village serves as a hub for cultural discovery and community connection. Among the highlights is the Maybank Women EcoWeavers, an initiative that breathes new life into the traditional art of textile weaving across ASEAN. With the aim of empowering women in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia, the program not only preserves heritage craftsmanship but also creates sustainable livelihoods. Live demonstrations will allow visitors to experience the artistry behind these traditional textiles and try their hand weaving at the workshops.

The Village also features the We&I program, showcasing artwork and merchandise from artists who are differently-abled offering a glimpse into their unique perspectives while supporting their creative endeavours. At the Autisme Café, guests can enjoy delicious snacks and refreshments, all prepared with care, while supporting a social enterprise dedicated to empowering the autistic community. Adding to the experience, the Bracelet DIY Workshop invites attendees to craft their own bracelets, providing a creative outlet for all ages.

Supporting a Heartfelt Cause

Saturday, the 26th of October becomes a day of unity for a greater purpose as spectators and athletes are encouraged to don yellow to champion the Heart2Heart cause, a mission to provide life-saving treatments for paediatric heart patients for the underserved children in the ASEAN Community. The initiative’s presence extends throughout the event, including the dedicated Heart2Heart structure located near Hole 15, the charity hole and a Heart2Heart mobile structure on the course.

These meaningful installations not only serve as visual representations of the cause but also provide an opportunity for spectators to make a difference. An information board at the structure details the initiative’s impact, and a QR code allows for seamless donations. To further this effort, spectators will have the chance to express words of encouragement through handwritten letters at the Heart2Heart booth stationed within the Maybank Village, reminding everyone that even the smallest gesture can make a significant impact.

Activities for All Ages: From Golf to Adventure

The championship invites attendees to do more than watch; it encourages them to participate. Whether cycling virtually across ASEAN in the Maybank Cycling Series, experiencing the latest golfing tech with Maybank Virtual Golf in collaboration with BigShot Entertainment and Events Space, or racing through the landscapes of Bali in the Maybank Marathon Bali treadmill challenge, there’s an opportunity for everyone to push their limits. Don’t forget to spot and snap the towering Tiger Sculpture, crafted from recyclable materials, standing as a powerful testament to Maybank’s commitment to a greener future. A special call to marathoners: 100 coveted spots for the Maybank Marathon 2025 in Bali are up for grabs!

With activities designed for all ages, the Maybank Championship truly will be for everyone. The MAE Kids’ Zone keeps young fans engaged with games and activities, while art lovers can discover the work of Maryam, an artist with Down syndrome, whose beautiful pieces are on display and for sale. Additionally, the Reach Independence & Sustainable Entrepreneurship (R.I.S.E.) program will showcase how Maybank is impacting livelihoods by empowering people with disabilities to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Having impacted over 39,000 participants across Southeast Asia, the initiative provides critical skills and support for entrepreneurial success.

Interactive Experiences with Etiqa and Sama-Sama Lokal

The Village extends its offerings with a spot dedicated to Etiqa, where visitors can engage in the ‘Drive Less Save More’ initiative through a fun, interactive game. Guests can also explore the benefits of Etiqa+ while redeeming TreatsPoints for insurance or Takaful products. At the Sama-Sama Lokal Bistro, cashless transactions are encouraged, inviting guests to use the MAE app or Maybank Cards for a seamless, sustainable dining experience.

Embrace the Journey–Be Part of the Story

The Maybank Championship 2024 is more than just a golf tournament–it’s a call to witness sporting excellence, engage with diverse cultures, and make a difference. It’s where ambitions soar, and where each participant, whether a spectator or athlete, adds their own chapter to the story of limitless potential. This year’s event invites you to not only witness the best of golf but also to immerse yourself in an experience that champions growth, connection, and a vision for a brighter future.

Ticketing and Participation Details