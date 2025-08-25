Mbappe scores brace as Real Madrid beat Oviedo 3-0 in La Liga

KYLIAN MBAPPE continued his scoring form with a brace as Real Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 3-0 in Sunday’s La Liga encounter.

The match marked a special occasion for Oviedo, who returned to Spain’s top flight after nearly twenty five years away from the elite division.

Star performers Mbappe and Vinicius Junior proved decisive in northern Spain, with the French forward scoring twice before the Brazilian added a late third goal.

Coach Xabi Alonso made several notable changes to his starting lineup from Madrid’s opening 1-0 victory against Osasuna.

Alonso dropped Vinicius and Trent Alexander-Arnold in favor of Rodrygo Goes and returning club captain Dani Carvajal.

The omitted Vinicius responded impressively by contributing both an assist and a goal during his thirty minute substitute appearance.

“It was a very serious, very complete game,“ said Alonso. “With and without the ball. Playing as a team.”

Argentinian teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono made his full debut for Los Blancos in another lineup alteration.

The eighteen year old demonstrated his explosive dribbling ability early by bursting past two defenders into the Oviedo penalty area.

A rare attacking move from the hosts saw Leander Dendoncker attempt to catch Thibaut Courtois off guard with a twenty third minute chipped effort.

Madrid nearly broke through when Arda Guler’s close range drive was excellently saved by goalkeeper Aaron Escandell.

The Turkish international turned provider by drilling a thirty seventh minute pass into Mbappe’s feet for the opening goal.

The Frenchman welcomed the ball on the turn before firing across Escandell to give Madrid the lead.

Rodrygo and the lively Mastantuono made way for Vinicius and Brahim Diaz just after the hour mark.

Diaz immediately created a chance for the advancing Fede Valverde, but Escandell produced a fingertip save.

Kwasi Sibo came within inches of equalizing when he struck the post for Oviedo with Courtois rooted in the eighty first minute.

That opportunity awakened Madrid, with Vinicius winning possession two minutes later before driving forward.

The Brazilian slipped a disguised pass to Mbappe, who slotted home first time for his second goal.

Vinicius completed the scoring in the ninety third minute when Diaz found him in space for a composed finish.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Villarreal hammered Girona 5-0 as new signing Tajon Buchanan netted a hat-trick.

A second consecutive defeat leaves Girona bottom of the table with seven goals conceded and none scored.

Real Sociedad fought back from being 2-0 down at half-time to earn a point against Espanyol.

Ante Budimir’s ninth minute goal gave Osasuna a 1-0 victory over ten man Valencia. – AFP