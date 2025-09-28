McIlroy faces Scheffler in Ryder Cup singles as Europe leads 11.5-4.5

WORLD number two Rory McIlroy will face world number one Scottie Scheffler in a pivotal singles match at the 45th Ryder Cup.

Europe seized a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead after winning Saturday’s foursomes and four-ball sessions 3-1.

This marks the largest lead entering the singles matches in the history of the biennial team golf competition.

The European team requires only two wins and a draw from the twelve singles matches to retain the trophy.

The United States team needs a remarkable ten points from the twelve matches to reclaim the Cup.

England’s Justin Rose will face American Cam Young in the opening singles match at 12:02 pm local time.

Unbeaten Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is set to play Justin Thomas in the second match of the day.

Match three features England’s Matt Fitzpatrick against American Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy meets Scheffler in the fourth match following his Masters victory that completed a career Grand Slam.

Scheffler has won six tournaments this year including the PGA Championship and British Open.

American Patrick Cantlay will play Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg in the fifth singles match.

Spain’s Jon Rahm faces Xander Schauffele in the sixth match of the concluding session.

Austrian Sepp Straka meets US Open champion J.J. Spaun in the seventh pairing.

Irishman Shane Lowry plays third-ranked American Russell Henley in the eighth match.

Dane rookie Rasmus Hojgaard faces Ben Griffin in the ninth singles encounter.

The final matches send England’s Tyrrell Hatton against Collin Morikawa and Scotsman Robert MacIntyre against Sam Burns.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland is scheduled to play Harris English in the final match pending a medical evaluation.

Hovland’s status remains uncertain after he was pulled from a Saturday four-ball match with a neck injury. – AFP