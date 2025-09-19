McLaren clarifies team orders after Italian Grand Prix controversy

OSCAR PIASTRI confirmed McLaren has clarified team order procedures following the controversial decision at the Italian Grand Prix where he was asked to surrender second position to teammate Lando Norris.

The 24-year-old championship leader acknowledged challenging the team’s decision during the Monza race but stated subsequent discussions have created alignment within the team.

Piastri revealed productive talks have established clear racing protocols for the remaining eight races of the season while maintaining confidentiality about specific details.

He emphasized the importance of keeping strategic discussions internal to avoid giving competitors tactical advantages.

The Australian driver reflected that his performance at Monza genuinely merited a third-place finish rather than second based on his overall pace throughout the weekend.

Piastri identified pit stop sequencing as another contributing factor to the position swap beyond the slow pit stop that occurred during the race.

Norris dismissed external criticism about team orders, stating that outside opinions were not McLaren’s concern as the team focuses on championship objectives.

Both drivers now prepare for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while balancing individual championship ambitions with the team’s constructors’ title pursuit.

McLaren currently leads Ferrari by 337 points in the constructors’ championship and requires just a nine-point advantage this weekend to secure the title with seven races remaining.

Piastri maintains a 31-point advantage over Norris in the drivers’ championship as the season enters its final stages. – AFP