Melaka committed to promoting inclusive sports development - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: The Melaka government is committed to advancing sports development programmes aimed at fostering a healthy, active, and thriving society, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that sports play a crucial role in uniting communities while contributing to economic development by empowering the sector as it evolves on a global scale.

“The state government fully supports the initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through the National Sports Day (HSN) celebration, aimed at making sports a way of life for Malaysians, in line with the Malaysia MADANI framework and the National Sports Vision 2030 (VSN2030).

“This effort must be continuously strengthened so that we, in Melaka, can foster a healthy and vibrant community,” he said during the state-level HSN 2024 celebration at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial grounds in Banda Hilir last night.

Also in attendance were state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and state Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Datuk V.P. Shanmugam.

Ab Rauf added that in conjunction with HSN 2024, over 43 sports events and engaging programmes were held simultaneously across all three districts in Melaka.

Approximately 20,000 participants took part in statewide activities, which began in the morning, with the main event of the state-level celebration held at night in popular tourist areas, in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024).

As part of the HSN 2024 celebration, three running events were organised: Larian Ria MADANI, Night Run, and Family Walk, drawing participants of all ages.