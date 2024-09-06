Melaka to host 102nd edition of Sultan’s Gold Cup

MELAKA: For the first time, Melaka has been chosen to host the 102nd edition of the Sultan’s Gold Cup which will take place in October.

Malaysian Malay Football Association president Mohd Firdaus Mohamed said the competition, which was held as a carnival, involved a total of 16 teams, who would camp for 12 days in Melaka, including three invited teams.

“The three teams are the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Mokhtar Dahari National Football Academy (AMD).

“Usually this competition is held as a league in four different state venues, but in this edition Melaka was chosen as the host in honour of Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024),“ he said at a press conference in Ayer Keroh here last night.

Also present was Melaka (New) Malay Football Association president Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali.

Commenting further Mohd Firdaus who is also the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vice president said the match will take place at four venues namely Hang Tuah Stadium, Tun Fatimah Stadium, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Stadium Melaka (UTeM) and Mini Stadium of the state sports school (SSN), Sekolah Menengah Seri Kota.

He said the Sultan’s Gold Cup winner will take home a cash prize of RM50,000 while the runner-up will win a cash prize of RM30,000.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ridhwan said the selection of Melaka as the host was an honour and he was grateful to be entrusted to organise the competition for the 102nd edition.

“We are ready to give our best and as the host and we also aim to become the Sultan’s Gold Cup champions,“ he said.