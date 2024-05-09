Merdeka Tourney: Vicente hails Harimau Malaya’s comeback victory

KUALA LUMPUR: National team head coach Pau Marti Vicente believes that Malaysia were the stronger side and deserved to advance to the final after their 2-1 victory over the Philippines in the semi-final of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tonight.

He acknowledged that the Philippines presented a tough challenge as they pushed his side to work diligently for victory.

“I feel very good, I think it was a very difficult game. I think we deserved the result... maybe in the last 10 minutes, we really suffered. The Philippines are a very strong and physical team, they have good players and made us work very hard to get the result at the end.

“This shows that it’s very difficult to win games. So, I think we must take the positives and, that is, we are in the final. We must celebrate tonight a little bit,” he told the post-match press conference.

Mohammad Syamer Kutty Abba, the Man of the Match, said the win would not have been possible without the hard work his teammates and the coaching staff put in during training sessions.

“There is no such thing as a perfect game but we continue to trust in each other and play as a team. Alhamdulillah, we won tonight,” said the 26-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) midfielder.

In tonight’s match, Malaysia trailed 1-0 after defender Muhamad Feroz Baharudin’s own goal in the 27th minute.

The Harimau Malaya then hit back through Mohammad Syamer’s 43rd-minute equaliser and a penalty by substitute winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 73rd minute to secure victory on home soil.

Meanwhile, the Philippines head coach Norman Fegidero expressed pride in his players for fighting until the end.

“I am very happy with my players, who gave a good fight until the final whistle; I’m very proud of them.

“Our plan was to score an early goal and we had a very good chance in the first minute of the game. We had other chances, but when we saw it was a penalty in the first half and second half... I can’t control any decisions made by the referee,” he said.

The final of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament will see Malaysia taking on Lebanon, while the Philippines and Tajikistan will compete in the third-place playoff at the same venue on Sunday (Sept 8).