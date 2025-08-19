Messi leads Argentina's revamped squad for Venezuela and Ecuador qualifiers

ARGENTINA’S national team has announced a 31-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.

Captain Lionel Messi will spearhead the team, which includes emerging talents such as Manchester City’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono.

Porto midfielder Alan Varela and Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez, receiving his first call-up, also feature in the squad.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has retained key players like Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, and Lautaro Martinez for the crucial fixtures.

Argentina will host Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4.

Five days later, they will face Ecuador in Guayaquil as part of their South American qualifying campaign.

The Albiceleste have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup, topping the qualifiers with 35 points.

Ecuador and Brazil trail by 10 points in second and third place, respectively.

Scaloni’s squad includes a mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers, reflecting Argentina’s depth.

The goalkeeping trio comprises Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, and Geronimo Rulli.

Defensive options feature Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Marcos Acuna, among others.

Midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul provide creativity and stability in the centre.

Up front, Messi will be supported by Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, and debutant Jose Manuel Lopez.

The squad announcement highlights Argentina’s continued dominance in South American football.

With qualification secured, Scaloni aims to fine-tune his team ahead of the World Cup. - Reuters