ARGENTINA coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday he had yet to decide whether captain Lionel Messi would start in their next World Cup qualifier against Chile, as he continues to closely monitor the 37-year-old's fitness.

With their place at the 2026 World Cup already secured, Argentina, who lead the South American qualifying standings, travel to face bottom-placed Chile on Thursday without several regulars and with Messi's role uncertain.

"We've been in contact (with Messi) recently. We haven't decided yet whether he'll play from the start or not. It would be good to know how he's feeling physically," Scaloni told reporters.

"It's clear that today we're in a position to try other things. In principle, he's available to play, and we'll decide later."

With a number of key players sidelined by injury or suspension, Scaloni called it a chance to test new talent ahead of their World Cup title defence next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"We're going to have a lot of players out. If some of the guys we call up are fit and ready to play, they'll get their chance," he said.

"I don't have the starting eleven confirmed yet, but we will give some playing time to players who haven't played much and who we believe are ready to play.

"Although the result is always important, we don't think it's crucial today. We'll probably try to help these players settle in and give them the chance to get some playing time with the team."

The 47-year-old coach stressed that Argentina's mentality remains unchanged and delivering a strong performance is still the priority.

"We want to play, it's good for us to see other players, even those who are playing well. A match is never inopportune," Scaloni said.

"It's not that we national teams play so much that we would say we don't want to play this match. On the contrary. We think it's a nice match to play, with its difficulties. We are in a good position."

Scaloni also weighed in on Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Brazil coach, saying he believes the Italian will strengthen the five-time world champions.

"I think it's great. We're talking about one of the best coaches of recent times. He's going to raise the profile of Brazil even more," Scaloni added.

"I like his attitude, I like everything about him. I think he's going to be good. At the end of the day, he enriches the game. He's welcome here and I wish him all the best."