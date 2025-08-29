Mexico reviews 2026 World Cup preparations with FIFA president Infantino

MEXICAN President Claudia Sheinbaum met with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday to discuss preparations for the 2026 football World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

“I appreciate the visit of Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, to discuss the progress of the World Cup,“ the president said in a post on social media, adding photos with the FIFA President and the tournament trophy.

Sheinbaum said the opening ceremony of the tournament will take place at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.

“Remember that in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, 13 matches of the great sporting event will take place,“ she added.

Infantino had already met last week with US President Donald Trump, who announced the World Cup draw will be held on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Infantino, who has fostered close ties with the billionaire US president, brought the World Cup with him for the announcement and even let Trump get his hands on it.

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, and Trump has made a big deal about it happening during his presidency.

The tournament comes at a tense time for Mexico, the United States, and Canada, fueled by the Republican magnate’s trade and tariff policies. - AFP