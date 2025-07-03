MFL to maintain ticket prices for Malaysia Cup 2024-2025 final

THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) today announced that there will be no change in ticket prices for the 2024-2025 Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Sri Pahang FC which will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on April 12.

MFL acting chief executive officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd said similar to last season, there will be four categories of tickets sold to JDT and Sri Pahang FC supporters.

The four categories are general admission which offers tickets as low as RM50 and RM70, premium grandstand (RM150) and VIP grandstand which is sold at RM200.

“We hope that with the ticket price decided early would make it easier for JDT and Sri Pahang FC fans to plan their trip to Bukit Jalil National Stadium to cheer for their respective teams,“ said MFL.

MFL announced that the ticket sales will be handed over entirely to the finalist teams to make it easier for their respective fans to obtain match tickets equally.

Fans can get more information regarding the purchase of Malaysia Cup final tickets through the announcements that will be made by both finalist clubs in the near future.