TRW face tough Super League test against Sabah FC at Likas Stadium

KELANTAN The Real Warriors face a challenging Super League encounter against Sabah FC at Likas Stadium tomorrow night.

Head coach E Elavarasan acknowledged Sabah’s formidable reputation as an experienced Super League competitor.

“Sabah has long competed in the Super League,” he told Bernama today.

Elavarasan emphasised the difficulty of securing points during away matches against established teams.

“It won’t be easy to get points at Likas,” he added.

The coach highlighted Sabah’s strengthened squad composition featuring both seasoned local and foreign players.

He said Sabah’s mix of seasoned local and foreign players adds further strength to the squad and presents a serious challenge.

TRW currently occupy 12th position in the league standings with one point from two matches.

Sabah FC hold eighth position with one point from their single league fixture.

Elavarasan aims to maintain momentum following TRW’s recent FA Cup victory over Kuala Lumpur City FC.

“My focus has been on improving performance and cohesion,” he explained.

The coach stressed the importance of minimizing errors in Malaysia’s top football competition.

“The Super League is very competitive, and we must cut out small errors that give opponents chances,” he concluded. – Bernama