PM lauds Zamir’s gold, record at SEA Deaf Games 100m

SPRINTER Muhammad Zamir Azman’s victory in the men’s 100-metre (m) event at the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Deaf Games is a proud achievement for the country.

And Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who congratulated him on his victory, hopes that it will inspire everyone to strive for a more inclusive, progressive and glorious future for sports in the country.

“Congratulations, Zamir Azman! Your success in winning the 100m event at the 2025 SEA Deaf Games and breaking the Games record with a time of 11.06 seconds (s) is an achievement that makes the country proud,” he posted on Facebook today.

Earlier, the Student Sports Training Centre in Ragunan, South Jakarta, witnessed an extraordinary moment when three Malaysian athletes, including a pair of twins, blazed to a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 100m event.

With Muhammad Zamir bagging the gold, twins Hazrul Shah Hamri (11.09s) and Muhammad Zumar Azman (11.22s) settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Muhammad Zamir’s time also broke the Games record of 11.12s set by fellow Malaysian Nur Shahdan Muhamad at the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2022. - Bernama