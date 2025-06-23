Australian Minjee Lee captured her third Major title with a composed victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday.

Lee carded a closing two-over-par 74 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for a tournament total of four-under-par 284, three shots ahead of American Auston Kim and Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen. This was Lee’s first victory on the LPGA Tour since the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship.

Earlier rounds of 69, 72 and 69 had given Lee a four-shot lead over Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul heading into the final day. Although the chasing pack managed to narrow the deficit to two shots at various stages, the Australian handled the pressure and windy conditions with poise to seal the win with five bogeys and three birdies.

“It feels pretty amazing. I feel like I really deserve this one. I put a lot of hard work into it. I had to really dig deep for today’s score, but I feel like I was pretty solid over the four days to have this trophy in my hand now,” said Lee, whose previous Major wins came at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally and The Amundi Evian Championship in 2021.

Kim and Wannasaen both shot solid 68s to move up the leaderboard into a share of second place on one-under-par 287, two shots clear of Thitikul and Japan’s Chisato Iwai.

World No. 2 Thitikul, who had led the first and second rounds, had disappointing weekend scores of 76 and 75 to settle for joint fourth place with Iwai on one-over-par 289. The popular Thai star has won five times on the LPGA Tour but is still hunting for a maiden Major title.

Lee’s first LPGA Tour win since the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship took her title tally to 11. The 29-year-old now needs to win the AIG Women’s Open or The Chevron Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

Lee is the third Australian to win three or more Major championships, joining Karrie Webb (7) and Jan Stephenson (3). The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has now been won by four Australians– Lee (2025), Hannah Green (2019), Webb (2001) and Stephenson (1982).

“It’s just really special. Only three other names on this trophy are Australian, so I think it’s such a great privilege to be able to have my name with them as well. I guess it shows the grit of the Aussies,” noted Lee.

The next stop for the LPGA Tour is Midland Country Club in Michigan for this week’s two-player team format Dow Championship. This will be followed by a one-week break before the players head across the Atlantic for the tour’s much-awaited European swing, which includes the final two Majors of the 2025 season – The Amundi Evian Championship (July 10-13) at Evian Resort in France and the AIG Women’s Open (July 31-August 3) at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.