Mohamad Azlan in hot water for ignoring rest order after fracture

NATIONAL sepak takraw right apit (striker) Mohamad Azlan Alias has been issued a show-cause letter after playing for his club, Melaka Titans, in the domestic league despite being advised to rest for two months due to a fractured elbow sustained last month.

Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said the letter was sent to both Mohamad Azlan and his club, requiring a response within seven days from yesterday.

“The (fracture) report came from the doctor and the National Sports Institute (ISN), so it must be respected. Mohamad Azlan is needed for bigger tournaments, representing the country at the Thai King’s Cup in July and the SEA Games (in December).

“If he’s not fully recovered and plays again, risking further injury, he may need a longer recovery period. Who will bear the consequences? He’s a national player,” Mohd Sumali said when met at the STL (Sepak Takraw League) 2025 Community Programme at the Taman Mesra sepak takraw court here today.

Mohd Sumali said he will personally raise the issue at a meeting to discuss follow-up actions.

Mohamad Azlan was confirmed to have suffered a fracture in his left elbow following an incident during the team regu final at the 2025 Asian Sepak Takraw Cup at Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur last month, and was advised to rest for two months.

However, the 27-year-old national team main striker was spotted competing for his club in the STL division one recently.

“Everyone is asking why he was playing. This has caused a stir because the mindset is that he’s injured and undergoing treatment,” said Mohd Sumali.

Meanwhile, today’s programme saw STL players, television personalities and local residents come together for a gotong-royong effort, including repainting and upgrading the Taman Mesra sepak takraw court owned by the local residents’ association.

The court was chosen for its historical significance, having served as a recreational and training hub for the community and producing numerous talented players for over 50 years.