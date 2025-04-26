Mohamad Norza elected as BWF council member

BADMINTON Association of Malaysia (BAM) honorary life president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has been elected as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) council member for the 2025–2029 term, today.

In a statement today, BAM extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mohamad Norza, describing his election as a reflection of the global badminton community’s recognition of his leadership, vision, and longstanding commitment to the sport’s growth both in Malaysia and internationally.

“BAM, represented at the BWF Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Xiamen, China, is proud to see Malaysian representation continue at the highest level of world badminton governance,” the statement said.

BAM also wished the Olympic Council of Malaysia president continued success as he embarks on his new role to serve the global badminton fraternity.

Last November, the 58-year-old corporate figure was made as the BAM honorary life president after he stepped down from the presidency post last August.

In another development, Thailand’s Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul has been confirmed as the new BWF president.

According to a statement in BWF official website, Leeswadtrakul is the second woman president of BWF.

She won unopposed and succeeded Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen, whose 12-year tenure as BWF president ended today.

Hoyer was then awarded as the BWF honorary life vice president at the AGM.