Mohamad Sukri taking new challenge as coach in his stride

KUALA LUMPUR: The transition from being a player to a coach presents a different challenge for former national hockey player Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib, who has been appointed as an assistant coach of the Speedy Tigers squad.

He reckons that his new role as a coach tests him more mentally to shape a solid Speedy Tigers squad.

However, he will seek guidance from experienced head coach Sarjit Singh and another assistant coach, Azrul Effendy Bistamam, to discharge his responsibility in this new role.

“Each has its challenges. As a coach, the difference involves mental aspects; even though there’s physical fatigue, it’s not as tough compared to that of being a player. Besides training, I also need to handle management tasks, plan strategies and think outside the box to form a good team.

“Although I have extensive experience as a player, when I become a coach, I need to learn and be mentored by experienced coaches. New knowledge will come, and I’ll be able to see things from a different and clearer perspective,“ he said in a statement shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today.

Mohamad Sukri said he needs at least 10 years to become a good coach in shaping the national team.

On March 12, Mohamad Sukri was named assistant coach together with Azrul Effendy while S. Kumar was picked to help the goalkeeping coach for the Speedy Tigers squad preparing for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11.