Mohd Sumali re-elected PSM president uncontested for 2025-28

DATUK MOHD SUMALI REDUAN has retained his position as Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) president for the 2025–2028 term after winning the post uncontested ahead of the association’s top committee election on June 29.

PSM Independent Election Committee chairman Prof Dr Mohad Anizu Mohd Nor, in a statement today, said Mohd Sumali was the sole candidate for the presidency after securing 21 nominations from PSM affiliate members before the nomination deadline yesterday (June 22).

He said the Deputy President posts would see a six-cornered contest, while the Vice President race involves eight candidates.

PSM has two deputy president and three vice president posts.

“Candidate Acceptance Forms will be distributed to all contesting candidates and must be returned to the PSM Independent Election Committee on or before June 25, 2025 (Wednesday),” he said.

Among the contenders for the Deputy President posts are the incumbent Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman, who received 16 nominations; Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan (15 nominations); and Datuk Akramuddin Abd Aziz (three nominations).

Also in the fray are Datuk Abu Jimi Samat and Syed Azmir Syed Ahmad, who each received two nominations, while Tengku Zaihan Che Ku Abd Rahman secured one nomination.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zaihan, Abu Jimi, Abdul Halim and Abdul Puhat have also put themselves forward for the Vice President race.

Other candidates vying for the Vice President posts include Mohd Husni Abdullah, Datuk Ahmad Zaffry Sulaiman, Abdul Rashid Adlie and Datuk Dr Najmil Faiz Mohd Aris.