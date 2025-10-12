Monaco appoint Belgian Pocognoli as new head coach after Huetter sacking

FRENCH Ligue 1 club Monaco have appointed Sebastien Pocognoli as their new head coach following the surprise sacking of Adi Huetter.

The 38-year-old Belgian led Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian title last season before joining Monaco.

Pocognoli inherits a Monaco side that is currently three points off the top of Ligue 1 and has one point from two Champions League games.

Monaco stated that Pocognoli arrives after a highly successful spell in the Belgian Pro League with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The club highlighted that he stood out by combining strong results with an ambitious and attractive style of play.

Pocognoli led Union SG to their first league title in 90 years, finishing ahead of Club Brugge.

His first game in charge will be a league trip to Angers in a week’s time.

Monaco will then host Tottenham four days later in the Champions League.

Austrian Adi Huetter was sacked on Thursday after a run of just one win in five matches. – AFP