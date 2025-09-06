Monaco Grand Prix secured on F1 calendar until 2035

FORMULA ONE has officially announced that the Monaco Grand Prix will remain part of the championship calendar until 2035.

This iconic race along the Mediterranean coast has featured in every Formula One season since the championship began in 1950.

Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed his delight at securing the event’s future for another decade.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula One since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,“ Domenicali stated.

He emphasised the race’s unique appeal among drivers and fans alike, attributing its special atmosphere to its glamorous location.

“It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous principality.”

The announcement comes as the championship prepares for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza. - AFP