More incentives await Paris Olympics gold medal winners - Hannah

MELAKA: Incentives for national athletes who win gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics are expected to increase as more parties come forward to offer rewards, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said these contributions provide an opportunity for private companies to encourage and support national athletes who reach the podium at the quadrennial multi-sports extravaganza.

“For the government, it remains at RM1 million (for gold medal winners), but now private companies are contacting the Fast Track Road To Gold (RTG) committee to offer rewards to athletes who bring home gold medals. However, these rewards will be announced later by the committee,“ she said.

She was speaking to the media after launching the Basic Training Skills Program (KLAS): Special Swimming for the Kota Melaka parliamentary constituency here today, which was also attended by Kota Melaka Member of Parliament Khoo Poay Tiong and Melaka Youth, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman V.P. Shanmugam.

The government offers a reward of RM1 million for athletes who win gold medals at an Olympics under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM). Silver and bronze medal winners will be rewarded RM300,000 and RM100,000 respectively.

Previously, the media had reported that national athletes who bring home medals from the Paris Olympics will receive a brand new foreign car as a reward.

The Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug 11.

Commenting on today’s event, Hannah announced an additional allocation of RM15,240 for the development of the programme, covering three categories - children from B40 families, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and the elderly.

“This allocation will be channeled through the Malaysia Swimmers and Swimming Coaches Association (MASWIM) and is hoped to benefit 40 more participants selected by Khoo, whether children or the elderly. This is to provide opportunities for those who are less fortunate or have access to training classes or swimming pools for their children,“ she said.

She added that she wants swimming to be not just a sport but a life-saving skill, given the annual cases of drowning reported, especially during the flood season.

For this purpose, she said the government has allocated RM3.6 million in Budget 2024 to expand the implementation of KLAS Swimming for 2024.

“We have completed Phase 1 for 2024 (June) with 1,572 participants, while Phase 2, starting on July 27, will be held at 39 locations nationwide.

“In Melaka, there are two locations for the second phase, namely in Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah for the B40 children’s category. Of course, I hope for cooperation and contributions from the Melaka Chief Minister and Members of Parliament to make this programme a success,“ she said.