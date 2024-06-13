More support, funds for KBS to elevate sports industry - PM Anwar

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has pledged special consideration for the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), including additional allocations, to elevate the nation’s sports industry.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said despite current financial constraints, priority should be given to certain programmes related to the ‘Road to Gold’ and ‘Podium Programme’ initiatives leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“The entire MADANI Government Cabinet recognises the vital role of sports in society. I assure you that if there are opportunities and needs arise despite economic challenges, special consideration will be given to boost national sporting activities,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech at the 2023 National Sports Awards held at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil tonight.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy, Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Anwar said the national sports industry needs to be enhanced and expanded, as it has the potential to unify the people.

“Sports activities have the power to unite people across urban and rural areas, transcending ethnic and religious divides, fostering national unity through shared interests and team spirit.

“We believe that the world of sports can unite us,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to supporting national sports associations and empowering the industry’s development.

On tonight’s event, Anwar expressed gratitude to all national athletes who have brought glory to the country on the international stage.

“Tonight, we celebrate and recognise our athletes for their remarkable achievements. It is important to acknowledge the contributions of the ministry (KBS) and fraternities, sports associations and the community for their support and encouragement,” he added.