Muhaizar reclaims crown, clinches sixth KLSCM title

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time SEA Games bronze medalist Muhaizar Mohamad returned to the top of the podium to secure the Malaysian men open title of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) for the sixth time in the 2024 edition here, today.

Muhaizar sprinted to victory in the 42-kilometre (km) race by crossing the finishing line at the Dataran Merdeka, here, in 2 hours 41 minutes and 17 seconds (s).

The 39-year-old, who had previously won the title for five times from 2015 until 2019, brushed aside the challenge from Muhamad Haziq Hamzah, who came in second place with a time of 2:41.38s while Yeow Ni Jia rounded out the podium in 2:41.39s.

Muhaizar credited his grueling daily training for his triumphant return to the top and recovering the title from defending champion S. Poo Vasanthan, who sat out of this year’s race due to injury.

“This year I was able to prepare a little more because the preparations for the last edition were interrupted due to the focus on my job and I really aim to win again. Thank God I am champion again,“ he told a post-race press conference.

In the meantime, policewoman Noor Amelia Musa made amends of last year’s runner-up finish as she claimed her second Malaysian women open title in 3:09.44s after securing her first victory in 2022 edition.

The 38-year-old was delighted that she managed to dip below her initial target of 3:10.00s for this year’s edition.

Meanwhile, Kenya runners dominated the podium for both men and women open categories.

Despite competing in his maiden oversea race, Vincent Kiprono did not wait too long to make an instant impact, topping the chart with an impressive 2:18.16s to leave behind two other compatriots John Nzau Mwangangi (2:18.22s) in second place while Kiprop Tonui earned the third spot (2:18.25s).

On the other hand, Beatrice Jelagat Cherop successfully defended the women open title by clocking 2:33.45s followed by Sheila Jepkosgei Chesang (2:37.16s) and Truphena Chepchirchir took the third place (2:39.46s).

Earlier today, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh flagged off the race, which saw Natural Resources and Environment Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz running in the half-marathon.

The two-day KLSCM 2024 set a new record this year, with 42,000 participants, surpassing last year’s total of 40,000 and featured over 2,500 running tourists from 45 countries, marking a 72 per cent increase from 2023.