NGO hails decriminalisation of attempted suicide

PETALING JAYA: Suicide attempts are no longer a crime in Malaysia, a move mental health advocates say could save lives, reduce stigma and encourage more people in crisis to seek help.

From Sept 10, attempting suicide ceased to be an offence following the repeal of Section 309 of the Penal Code.

Survivors had previously faced fines or jail terms of up to a year.

The change was officially published in the Federal Gazette on Sept 9 by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said under the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2023 (Act A1691).

Befrienders KL publicity director Joan Chen welcomed the repeal, describing it as an important milestone in Malaysia’s approach to mental health.

“Now that the law has changed, we believe more people will feel safe to reach out in moments of crisis.

“As for organisations such as Befrienders KL, we continue to do what we have always done, which is to offer confidential, non-judgemental support and work alongside health services to ensure that people in crisis are met with compassion rather than punishment,” she told theSun.

Chen revealed the organisation received over 30,000 calls last year – averaging 80 a day – with nearly one-third linked to suicidal thoughts, many from young people.

While the increase may reflect greater awareness of support services, she said it also highlighted the severe pressures facing youths, particularly the influence of harmful online content.

“From our perspective at Befrienders KL, the influence of suicide-related content on social media among Malaysian youths is deeply concerning,” she said.

She warned that although social media can connect users and encourage help-seeking, it also exposes vulnerable individuals to unfiltered harmful material.

Algorithms that amplify despair and online groups that normalise self-harm have become serious risks.

“Tech platforms have introduced some safety measures but we believe more proactive steps are needed. Current approaches often remove content after it has already spread,” she said, calling for stronger detection systems, crisis intervention linking users to local resources and algorithm changes to promote supportive content.

Chen also emphasised the importance of digital literacy and school-based mental health education.

“This includes training teachers and community leaders to recognise warning signs. Parents and peers would also benefit from digital literacy training to identify concerning online behaviours and respond appropriately.”

She cautioned that Malaysia risked facing a “silent epidemic” of youth suicide if online influences went unchecked.

“Because suicide remains heavily stigmatised, many cases are hidden and without timely intervention, the problem could grow unnoticed.”