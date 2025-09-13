Andre Onana leaves Manchester United for Trabzonspor loan deal

MANCHESTER UNITED have confirmed goalkeeper Andre Onana has completed a loan move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The Cameroon international’s departure follows United’s acquisition of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for 18.2 million pounds on transfer deadline day.

Lammens’ arrival gave United four senior goalkeepers, creating surplus competition for the starting position.

Turkey international Altay Bayindir started all three of United’s Premier League matches this season as first choice.

Onana made just one appearance this campaign in United’s shocking League Cup defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

The 29-year-old was at fault for both Grimsby goals during that penalty shootout loss.

United signed Onana from Inter Milan for 47.2 million pounds in 2023 amid high expectations.

His inconsistent performances made him a target for scathing criticism throughout his Old Trafford tenure.

Onana served as United’s primary goalkeeper last season before a hamstring injury disrupted his pre-season preparations.

Turkey’s transfer window remains open until Friday, allowing for the late move.

The Cameroon international could make his Trabzonspor debut against Fenerbahce on Sunday while on international duty.

Tom Heaton remains as United’s fourth-choice goalkeeper behind Bayindir, Lammens, and the injured Andre Onana. – Reuters