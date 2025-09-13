Chelsea face 74 FA charges over agent and intermediary rule breaches

CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB has been charged with 74 breaches of Football Association regulations covering football agents, intermediaries, and third-party player investments.

The charges relate to conduct spanning from 2009 to 2022, primarily involving events during the 2010-11 to 2015-16 playing seasons under previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea stated that these matters were self-reported by the club following the ownership change in May 2022 when an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over.

During their due diligence process, the new ownership group identified potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and potential FA rule breaches.

The club immediately self-reported these issues to all relevant football regulators and has provided comprehensive access to historical data and club files.

Chelsea have until September 19 to formally respond to the charges and are working collaboratively with the FA to resolve the matter swiftly.

A club source confirmed they have opened their books to the FA for proper assessment of historical payments, though the specific nature of charges remains confidential due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The club hopes the FA will consider their transparency when determining potential sanctions, which could include fines, points deductions, or transfer bans.

This follows previous punishments including a 2019 FIFA transfer ban for breaching rules regarding 29 overseas players under age 18.

In July 2023, UEFA reached a settlement with Chelsea over incomplete financial information related to historical transactions between 2012-2019.

The Premier League is also investigating potential financial rule breaches during Abramovich’s ownership, reportedly involving multi-million-pound payments to offshore entities connected to football intermediaries.

Chelsea recently agreed to a four-year settlement with UEFA and paid a 31 million euro fine for breaching financial rules, avoiding potential further penalties of 60 million euros if they fail to comply with financial regulations. – Reuters