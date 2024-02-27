Muhammad Haikal eyes Orlean Masters to earn place in thomas Cup squad

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles shuttler Muhammad Haikal Nazri (pix) and his partner Choong Hon Jian have set their sights on winning their maiden title at the Orleans Masters Badminton in Orleans, France, scheduled from March 12-17.

Muhammad Haikal said he has targetted a successful outing in Orleans so that the coaches can list him and his partner for the 2024 Thomas Cup squad that competes in Chengdu, China from April 28 to May 5.

“So far preparations are on track and the draw is not bad to win the title in Orleans. To show that we derserve to be in the Thomas Cup squad, we have to prove ourselves by winning in Orleans.

“If we win the title, it will give the coaches some confidence. If we lose how to make it to the Thomas Cup squad?” he asked when met by reporters after a training session, here today.

In the Super 300 Orleans tournament, Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal are drawn to meet another Malaysian pair, Lwi Sheng Hao-Jimmy Wong in the first round.

The pair who had a troubled start to the season, hope to emulate last December’s form which saw them capture two titles in a row in India, namely the 2023 Syed Modi International Championships and the Masters Guwahati.

Muhammad Haikal-Hon Jian started 2024 on the wrong footing at the 2024 Indonesia Masters when they lost in the second round to Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard from Denmark, 17-21, 19-21.

Their fortune suffered another blow when both had to withdraw from the 2024 Thailand Masters following an ankle injury suffered by Muhammad Haikal when they were trailing 7-16 in the first set to South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Na Sung Seung. -Bernama