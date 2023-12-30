Muhammad Safawi determined to repay Pan Gon’s trust in him in Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR: National right winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid aims to repay the trust in him by head coach Kim Pan Gon after being called up to strengthen the Harimau Malaya squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar next month.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player, who is reportedly set to be loaned to Terengganu FC next season, admitted that he did not expect his services to be sought by the South Korean coach due to a lack of playing minutes with the Southern Tigers squad this year.

Despite the shortage of playing time, the two-time National Football Awards Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2018 and 2019, said that he consistently maintained his fitness level by giving 100 percent commitment in every training session conducted.

“I didn’t expect (to be selected) because this year I played less even though I just came back from Thailand (Ratchaburi FC), but every day I give 100 percent in club and national team training.

“So, I believe in the coaching staff, especially Kim Pan Gon (because he) knows how to use the selected players. So, we need to work hard and give our all in training,“ he said in a recent interview.

In addition to giving full attention in training sessions, Muhammad Safawi said he also engaged in additional workouts and maintained discipline in his diet and sleep schedule.

Commenting further, the top scorer of the 2020 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup, said the Asian Cup is a starting point in his efforts to achieve his best performance and thus improve his reputation described as dwindling by local football fans.

Despite playing less, this is my best opportunity because five years ago I played in the AFC Under-23 (U-23) Championship and now I have the chance to be with the senior squad, so this is my highest stage. So, I will use (the opportunity) the best I can if given the chance (to play).

“What is important is that everyone (players) wants to play as a team, no matter who (scores) the goal or who doesn’t play, as long as we want to get a positive result to qualify for the round of 16,“ he said.

With the national team this year, Muhammad Safawi made five appearances out of a total of 10 matches, scoring three goals, one against the Solomon Islands and two against Papua New Guinea last June.

Meanwhile, with JDT, Muhammad Safawi made two appearances in the Super League competition after returning to the team from a loan period at Ratchaburi in April last year, according to https://www.transfermarkt.com.

Malaysia, who ended a 42-year wait to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit, will start their Group E campaign against Jordan on Jan 15, Bahrain (Jan 20) and face two-time champions South Korea in the final group match on Jan 25. - Bernama