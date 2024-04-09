Muhammad Ziyad not disappointed with silver medal feat but rather happy to overcome tragic Tokyo 2020 episode

PARIS: National champion Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was relieved that the dark episode that had haunted him at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games did not repeat itself in the Paris 2024 edition.

Though he missed out on a gold medal achievement at the Paralympic Games this time, Muhammad Ziyad said what was important for him is to be able to get back on the podium after missing out on a similar opportunity in Tokyo despite going into the competition as the defending champion after being crowned champion in Rio 2016.

“For me, the expectations were high for the gold medal, but I don’t feel very disappointed because I tried and gave my best. Most importantly, I was able to overcome the episode that had haunted me since 2020. I proved it with a silver medal, it’s like a dream,” he told Bernama after his event, here today.

In Tokyo, Muhammad Ziyad who had successfully defended the gold medal that he had won in Rio 2016, was unceremoniously penalised for allegedly reporting late to the call room before his event had started and the result was overturned.

The 34-year-old athlete won the silver medal in Paris 2024 after recording a distance of 17.18 meters (m) behind Ukraine’s Oleksandr Yarovyi who grabbed the gold and set a new world record with 17.61m while his teammate and defending champion Maksym Koval settled for bronze (16.99m).

In the meantime, Muhammad Ziyad said he had arrived 20 minutes early to the call room at the Stade de France to avoid the bitter experience of Tokyo 2020 from happening again.

“I have never thought about retiring again, maybe I will compete again for the next Paralympic Games and depending on the condition of my body at that time to try and do my best,” he said.

Muhammad Ziyad also dedicated the silver medal he won to his father Zolkefli Othman who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sept 1.

When asked about his next plan, he said he wants to rest for a while and spend time with his family when he returns home.