Munich’s Eisbach wave reopens after safety review

SURFING enthusiasts have welcomed the reopening of the Eisbach standing wave in Munich’s Englischer Garten park, a rare urban surf spot that was temporarily closed after a fatal accident in April. The wave, located near the city’s art museum and shopping streets, has long been a favourite among locals despite its risks.

After a safety review and a public petition, authorities allowed the wave to reopen with new regulations. Night surfing is now banned between 10:00 pm and 5:30 am, and surfers must use a detachable leash system for emergencies. The minimum age for surfing here is 14.

Moritz, a 43-year-old regular, expressed his relief at the wave’s return. “It’s amazing. A wave right in the city centre is something very special,“ he said. Nearby, surfers performed tricks on the powerful wave, created by rocks on the riverbed.

The Eisbach wave has evolved from a natural phenomenon to a man-made attraction. In the 1980s, surfers modified the riverbed to improve the wave, despite initial resistance from authorities. Today, it is promoted as one of Munich’s top tourist attractions.

Bavaria’s state premier Markus Soeder recently called Munich “a surfer’s paradise” and compared Bavaria to “the California of Germany.” However, the risks remain. In April, a 33-year-old surfer drowned after her leash got caught underwater.

Franz Fasel, head of the local surfers’ association, said the new rules are “largely reasonable.” Between 3,000 and 5,000 surfers use the Eisbach wave regularly, making it a key part of Munich’s lifestyle- AFP