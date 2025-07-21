Malaysia stands firm on national policy amid US tariff talks - Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed Malaysia’s stance against external pressure that could weaken national policies, particularly in ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.

He emphasised that while trade and investment ties with the US remain vital, Malaysia maintains a “red line” in discussions—specifically the Bumiputera policy—which will not be altered despite external perceptions of it being “discriminatory.”

Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, highlighted the need to protect local companies in procurement and business opportunities during negotiations.

He stated that Malaysia’s approach is measured yet firm to ensure national interests are safeguarded while expanding trade relations with other nations, including China and ASEAN members.

“That is our red line in negotiations (on tariffs), which is why our approach is more careful and firm. We must continue to trade and engage well with all countries, but no country should be allowed to impose conditions that pressure us,“ he said during a monthly meeting with Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) staff.

The prime minister also pointed to his diplomatic engagements with global leaders as a key factor in strengthening Malaysia’s economic resilience.

His rapport with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has facilitated Petronas’ participation in oil exploration and production in Brazil, while Yinson Holdings secured contracts to build oil and gas vessels for Brazilian and Peruvian markets.

“Malaysian companies benefited from these opportunities due to strong diplomatic ties. Expanding trade with BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) helps Malaysia diversify its economic dependencies,“ he added.

In Egypt, Anwar’s relationship with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi led to Proton being granted a production hub role for North Africa, boosting bilateral trade by 34 per cent within a year. - Bernama