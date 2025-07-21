Melaka inland port to enhance rail logistics, attract investors

MELAKA: The Melaka Inland Port development in Taboh Naning, Alor Gajah, is set to streamline rail logistics for investors, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The 52.89-hectare project aims to facilitate trade in Melaka, Johor, and Negeri Sembilan.

“MCORP signed an agreement with DS Rail Mobility Sdn Bhd on June 13, 2025, to develop the project, with a gross development cost of RM230.8 million for Phase 1.

This forms part of the larger MCORP Hi-Tech Park development, which covers 2,023 hectares,“ he said during the Melaka legislative assembly sitting in Seri Negeri.

The project, planned since November 2024, is undergoing documentation for approvals, including environmental impact assessments and local authority permits.

Ab Rauf was responding to queries from Datuk Zulkiflee Mohd Zin (BN–Taboh Naning) regarding the port’s progress.

The development incorporates green technology, low-carbon rail connectivity, and community empowerment, aligning with Melaka’s sustainability goals.

“This reflects a commitment to responsible development that prioritises local community wellbeing and environmental protection,“ he added.

To support the inland port, the Works Ministry has approved a RM30 million road upgrade from Simpang Ampat toll roundabout to the AMJ highway under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The upgrade includes widening the road to a dual carriageway, slope reinforcement, and drainage construction.

“The project is in the final stages of detailed design, with land acquisition processes expected to be submitted to the Melaka Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines in early August 2025,“ said Ab Rauf.

Tenders will be advertised in mid-August 2025, with contractor appointments by December 2025. - Bernama