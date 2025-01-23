INDONESIA’S Naraajie Ramadhanputra carded a brilliant eight-under-par 63 to surge into the halfway lead at the 2025 PKNS Selangor Masters.

The 25-year-old was in sparkling form at Seri Selangor Golf Club as he raked up an eagle and six birdies on the par-71 course, for a 36-hole total of 10-under-par 132 (69, 63). Naraajie leads by two shots from Thailand’s Tawit Polthai, who carded a second round 64 which was also blemish-free.

The US$200,000 PKNS Selangor Masters is the season-opener of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and is a co-sanctioned event with the domestic Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour. The field of 144 players is made up of 80 from the ADT, 40 from the PGM, and 24 tournament invitations.

“I hit it pretty good on the first nine and set up a lot of scoring chances. On the second nine, I just hung in there and made a lot of long putts. I was really comfortable on the greens and happy with the way I putted today,” said Naraajie, who is chasing his fourth ADT title.

While not official due to the preferred lies ruling in place, Naraajie’s round matched the Seri Selangor course record of 63, recorded first by Thai legend Thongchai Jaidee in the 2008 Selangor Masters, followed by 2009 winner Rick Kulacz of Australia when it was an Asian Tour event.

Turning professional in June 2022 following a stellar amateur career which included a victory in Malaysia at the 2019 Saujana Amateur Championship, Naraajie made headlines when he triumphed in his first professional start at the ADT’s 2022 OB Golf Invitational. He won again at the PIF Saudi Open to finish third on the ADT Order of Merit that year, earning his Asian Tour card for 2023. While he struggled on the main circuit, Naraajie won again on the ADT at the 2023 Singha Laguna Phuket Open.

Having had a lacklustre 2024 season when he finished 57th on the ADT Order of Merit, Naraajie was happy but cautious with his strong start.

“I’m happy with my start but we’ll see how it goes the next few rounds. The golf course is tricky; you have to hit the fairways and can’t be too aggressive except on a few holes,” noted the Indonesian, who has played three times in the PKNS Selangor Masters with his best finish of tied 19th coming last year.

Chasing his first ADT title, Tawit nailed seven birdies to storm up into second spot on eight-under-par 134 (70, 64).

“I played well today and hit a lot of good shots, and got some lucky bounces from the bad shots as well. I made lot of putts today,” said Tawit, who was fourth in this event in 2023.

“I like this golf course as it really tests you mentally. You have to shape your shots and it’s a super fun course,” added the 30-year-old.

Thailand's Runchanapong Youprayong (68, 68) and Jakraphan Premsirigorn (68, 68) share third position on six-under-par 136, one shot ahead of American Shotaro Ban (68, 69).

First round co-leader Zia Izzuddeen is the best-placed Malaysian, adding a second round 71 to his opening 67 to lie in joint sixth position on four-under-par 138.

“I didn’t hit the ball as well today. Tomorrow I’m just going to go for it. My strategy will be different, a bit more aggressive,” said Zia, who is a Seri Selangor ambassador.

The leading Malaysian professional this week will pocket a RM10,000 bonus on top of the regular prize money, an added incentive that was introduced in 2023.

Among the players tied with Zia are the two other first round co-leaders, 14-year-old Japanese amateur sensation Daichi Hayashi and Thailand’s Amarin Kraivixien, who also matched par in their second rounds.

Eleven Malaysians made the halfway cut of three-over-par, including amateurs Hariz Hezri (69, 73) and Aiden Kei (69, 75).

Last week’s Selangor International Junior Golf Championship boys’ individual champion, Jung Jiwon (70, 72), is also safely into the final 36 holes.